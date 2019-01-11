Nick Cannon Admits He ‘Turned a Blind Eye’ to R. Kelly’s Behavior in Lengthy Apology

Nick Cannon is adding his voice to the choir of entertainment industry voices distancing themselves from R. Kelly.

The Masked Singer host took to Instagram Thursday to share a lengthy apology for not wanting to see the abuse and assault history that Kelly was involved in throughout his career.

“After much self reflection and meditation, I have to be one of the first to admit that in my past I’ve DEFINITELY turned a blind eye to a lot of darkness in this industry,” Cannon began his lengthy post, which included a video to his collaboration with the rapper.

“Let’s stop beating around the bush and call it what it is. This entire industry was established and built by evil and predatorily (sic) spirits and male chauvinistic behavior,” he added, “And since the recent media outrage pertaining to [R Kelly] I have realized that the REAL issue at hand is the ultimate lack of care and disrespect for our QUEENS.”

He then moved on to discussing society’s treatment of women, especially those working or trying to make it in the entertainment industry.

“For far too long we have treated women like second class citizens, when in actuality they are the source, our core, and the Superior beings. But our insecurities, Egos, and lack of love has tried to prove otherwise,” he wrote. “Therefore we have SEVERAL cases where we allow entertainers, executives, and every day individuals abuse and mistreat our life bearers and beautiful equals.”

“It is no secret how men have misused their power to manipulate young emerging pop stars to seasoned hollywood actresses and everyone in between. I have personally witnessed it and will no longer be silent about it. It’s not dry snitching, it’s a paradigm shift.”

In his remarks, he also put blame on perpetuating the behavior on himself, writing: “I’m not judging ANY man for his past or his private actions because I too am a guilty sinner of the blatant disrespect even in some of the statements in the song above. But From Individuals like Les Moonves, Harvey Weinstein, Steven Tyler, R. Kelly, Elvis and others, I must say we have to deal with this sickness head on.”

“The real leaders and Bosses must step up and be MEN! And I will be one of the first to say on behalf of all men, I am Sorry,” he said. “Please consider an advocate, ally and student that needs guidance in an industry that was designed to take advantage of women. Let’s change it ALL immediately. And call it all to the table for our ignorance, wrong doings and disrespect. I apologize my Queens.”

The subject of Kelly’s past abuse and how the industry worked to keep it quiet returned to the national conversation after the premiere of Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. Since then, celebrities, as well as members of Kelly’s family, have spoken publicly denouncing the singer.