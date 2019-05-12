‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Dreamt That ‘Jimi Hendrix Was Alive, Not on Drugs’ and Her ‘Boyfriend,’ Fans Love It

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette shared a dream she had on Friday, which had some fans in hysterics.

“Dreamt that #JimiHendrix was alive, not on drugs, was my age and was my boyfriend,” she wrote, adding a smiley face at the end.

Several of Perrette’s fans thought the tweet was hilarious, joining in on the fun.

“I like! I like! Did you sing together too? Create a hit duet?” one fan asked.

“Wow, I don’t know what to say. What a [guitar],” another wrote.

“I have had the same dream but was Jim Morrison,” another fan wrote, referring to the late Doors singer.

In reality, Jimi Hendrix died in 1970 at age 27.

“You are so randomly funny Pauley. Love it and can’t wait for the new show. Fun,” another fan wrote.

The new show the fan was referring to is Broke, a sitcom co-starring Jane The Virgin‘s Jaime Camil. CBS ordered the show to series on Friday.

In Broke, Perrette will star as Jackie, a “tough, sharp-witted, loving but struggling single mom with a 9-year-old son.” She manages a bar and is now happy to see her sister suddenly move into her home with her snobby husband. But at the end of the day, she understands that family is family and she has to help her sister.

Camil will star as Miguel, a trust fund baby suddenly cut off by his father and the husband of Jackie’s sister. The show was developed by Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin) and Alex Herschlag (Will & Grace).

Broke will be Perrette’s first appearance on television since she left her role on NCIS as forensic scientist Abby Scituo in May 2018.

“Abby’s legacy is going to be forever,” Perrette said last year. “The effect that she’s had around the world, especially in young girls pursuing math and science. There [are] young women out there who’ve gotten their degrees and are in the field of science and math and forensics because of this TV character.”

CBS also picked up Carol’s Second Act, a new series starring The Middle‘s Patricia Heaton and Twin Peaks‘ Kyle MacLachlan. Another new show, Bob Hearts Abishola, will star Mike & Molly‘s Billy Gardell as a Detroit sock businessman. Lastly, The Unicorn will star Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry and Michaela Watkins.

