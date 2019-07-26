Miley Cyrus Reveals ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Photo That’s Heating up the Comments Section

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to controversy and owning her style when it comes to social media. But the singer-songwriter and actress is now heating things up this summer by showing her fans how she’s living up to the new, trendy term “Hot Girl Summer.”

View this post on Instagram Hot Girl Summer 🌞 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 26, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT

In a post shared to her Instagram just a few days ago, Cyrus shared a risque photo of herself on the couch, sprawled out wearing a white tank top and thong, while smiling at the camera. The image raked in more than 1.7 million likes with the comments section heating up, detailing some very colorful replies.

“This pic is naughty,” one fan wrote, while someone else echoed, “[Oh my f—ing god].”

“Super Hot Girl,” added another, while chimed in with a bizarre observation: “This pose makes you look tall.”

“Oh wow legend,” another onlooker commented as another sang her praises, “”Hallelujah!! Praise the lawd [heart emoji].”

The term came to life after rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared her motto with the world, which became an overnight sensation of a term. “Hot Girl Summer” is a new phrase that encourages women to live their most confident and unapologetic life that was coined by the Houston rapper.

Less than two weeks ago, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer wasn’t receiving as much love from fans after the popular song’s music video came out. One social media influencer slammed Cyrus for promoting obesity.

“Don’t care how I’m viewed but someone has to say it,” Pamela Umeh wrote. “This is not healthy, this is obesity that leads to health problems and shouldn’t be praised or accepted because society has become to sensitive to everything.”

At the beginning of the female empowerment style video, the camera focuses on plus-sized model, Angelina Duplisea, who appears nude while sitting on a couch fanning herself. While some gave praise to Cyrus, others had opposing views.

One thing Cyrus is speaking out about is the fact that she was snubbed from the 2019 MTV VMA nominations. Several of her fans are taking to social media to post their thoughts after the singer was nowhere to be found among peers like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

“Guess I’m not watching the VMAs this year,” one fan wrote. “Unless Miley performs.” Cyrus replied back with, “No f—in way.”

She also replied to another fan, saying, “Exactly,” when a fan reiterated how the VMA only cared “about a f—ing green screen than a message to the world,” adding how it was important to “nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes [VMAS].”

Cyrus made headlines in 2013 when she performed at the popular award show with Robin Thicke as she twerked on Thicke while sporting a nude latex bikini while holding a foam finger. She most recently performed at the VMAs in 2017 to support her at-the-time new album Younger Now.