Here’s Where Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Will Be on Display

When Meghan Markle stepped out of her carriage during her wedding day on May 19, all eyes were immediately on her gown, a structured Givenchy dress designed by Claire Waight Keller. Quickly inspiring similar styles and setting a new trend the world over, Markle's gown was timeless and classic, perfectly suiting the Duchess' royal style.

Now, fans will get a chance to see that dress up close for themselves, as the gown is set to go on display as part of an exhibition commemorating this year's royal wedding, which was watched by over 29 million people in the United States alone.

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace shared on social media that Markle's gown will be on display with the exhibition A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle from Oct. 26, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019.

(Photo: Getty / Andrew Matthews)

Fans of the couple know that their wedding was held at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, so the exhibition location is certainly an important one for the pair. The gown will later be on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from June 13, 2019 to Oct. 6, 2019.

After the wedding, searches for boat necklines skyrocketed thanks to Markle's gown, which was made from an exclusive double-bonded silk cady fabric and featured six seams to create its structured appearance.

The exhibition will also include Markle's veil, as well as the diamond and platinum tiara lent to the new royal by the Queen.

Markle's veil is five meters long and was made from silk tulle. As a nod to her new royal role, Markle had the flora of the 53 countries of the commonwealth embroidered onto the veil, as well as two chosen flora of her own — Wintersweet, which grows in front of Nottingham Cottage, where she and Harry live, and the California Poppy to nod to her home state. The veil also includes embroidered ears of wheat which symbolize love and charity.

Embroiderers labored for hundreds of hours to create the veil and washed their hands every 30 minutes to preserve the pristine fabric.

The tiara the Duchess wore was created in 1932 for Queen Mary and was specifically made to accommodate its center brooch, which was given to Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln upon her marriage to Prince George, Duke of York.

Along with Markle's ensemble, a replica of Prince Harry's wedding outfit will also be on display. For his wedding, Harry wore his Blues and Royals frockcoat uniform, featuring blue doeskin fabric and a white buckskin belt.

Photo Credit: Getty / Karwai Tang