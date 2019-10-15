Meghan Markle Finds Support in Hillary Clinton Over ‘Inexplicable’ Treatment She’s Endured by Media

Meghan Markle has been heavily scrutinized ever since her relationship with Prince Harry became pubic, and the duchess has found support from former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over the “inexplicable” treatment Markle has endured at the hands of the media. During an interview with U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times, the 71-year-old former First Lady and her daughter Chelsea were asked about news that Markle and Harry were taking legal action against the British media, to which Clinton replied, “I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable.”

“If the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody,” the former Secretary of State went on to say, referencing that she does believe that the Duchess of Sussex’s race is “certainly part of it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chelsea also had thoughts on the matter, adding, “She proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use. Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly.”

“I don’t know her, but as someone who respects her, I’m so grateful that she persists, and is unbowed, and is doing work she feels called to do,” Chelsea also said. “And isn’t willing to be bullied.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Harry has accused both The Sun and The Daily Mirror of allegedly intercepting his private cell phone calls, leading to a potentially major legal battle.

“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” Harry said a statement — as reported by PEOPLE — referencing his mother, who passed away in a car accident when he was just a boy.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he continued. “We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it.”

The couple is funding the legal action themselves, as they felt they had no other option. “To stand back and do nothing,” said Harry, “would be contrary to everything we believe in.“

Photo Credit: Getty Images