Meghan Markle Snacks on Raspberries in Lighthearted Video Posted by Makeup Artist

Meghan Markle celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday, August 4, and the new Duchess of Sussex received plenty of well-wishes from friends and fans alike.

One of those friends was makeup artist Daniel Martin, who used Instagram to share a playful video of the royal from a previous occasion.

The clip is accented with a “Happy Birthday” sticker and sees Markle hold up her hands, each finger of which is adorned with a raspberry. “Ready?” she asks, before proceeding to eat each berry in record time.

“Happiest of birthdays my friend!!” Martin wrote.

Markle and husband Prince Harry spent the Duchess’ birthday attending the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee, Harry’s childhood friend, and Daisy Jenks.

For the occasion, Markle wore a $328 navy color block shirtdress from Club Monaco, which she paired with black slingback Aquazzura heels, a black leather belt, a black Philip Treacy hat and a Kayu clutch.

According to recent reports, the couple’s appearance at the wedding may be one of a dwindling number for the rest of the summer, as Vanity Fair reports that the Duke and Duchess are planning on taking a bit of a step back from the public eye.

Sources say that it’s Harry who isn’t too keen on the press at the moment, as the royal is reportedly uneasy about the high level of interest in himself and his wife.

“He worries there is too much hysteria around Meghan and he wants to row back a bit,” one source said of the prince.

To stay as private as possible, the couple is reportedly spending time at their country cottage in the Cotswolds, where they stay often.

“They spend a lot of time in the Cotswolds, more than people realize. They are in the country way more than they are in London and they are enjoying a low-key and very domesticated start to married life,” one friend said. “Harry’s not around that much anymore. Meghan likes him to keep his diary clear at the weekends so they can be together in the countryside.”

A local shared that the pair’s rented farmhouse cottage on the Great Tew Estate is extremely private and boasts plenty of security and cameras.

“It’s very clear they want to be private and left alone,” the local said. “The property is in the middle of woodland and you wouldn’t know it was there. It is very remote which is why they like it. It’s like a fortress. There’s a huge security presence, you can’t get close.”

