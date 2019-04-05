Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Use New Instagram to Share Never Before Seen Photo From Botswana Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially arrived on Instagram this week when they debuted their new account, @sussexroyal, and the couple is already using the page to give their fans a peek into their royal lives.

On Thursday, April 4, the account shared a previously never-before-seen photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from a trip they took to Botswana in 2017 after they began dating, with the duo bent down in front of a sedated elephant as they fit it with a satellite collar.

“Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar,” the account shared.

The photo was part of a slideshow that highlighted Harry’s dedication to environmental protection as the president of African Parks Network.

“As president of @africanparksnetwork, The Duke of Sussex continues to advocate for the communities and wildlife that coexist in some of the most vulnerable environments around the world,” the caption read.

Markle and Harry traveled to Botswana on one of their earliest dates, with Harry explaining during the couple’s engagement interview in November 2018 that the trip allowed the pair to get to know one another.

“We met once and then twice back-to-back, two dates in London last July, at the beginning of July,” he said. “Then it was, I think about three or maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars…Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other.”

The couple’s first Instagram post was another slideshow that began with Harry and Markle’s monogram with a crown above it, followed by shots of the pair participating in royal engagements, meeting fans, Harry helping an elephant in Africa, Markle hugging two women and the couple waving at a crowd of photographers, which was a previously unseen snap from their recent visit to Fiji.

“‘Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues,” the caption read. “We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.’ – Harry & Meghan.”

After @sussexroyal arrived on Instagram, the account quickly set the record for the fastest to reach one million followers, which it did in just under six hours. It now boasts 3.8 million followers, with fans likely eager to see upcoming photos of the couple’s new baby, which is due in April.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mark Cuthbert