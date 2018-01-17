James Franco to Attend SAG Awards Amid Misconduct Allegations

Despite allegations of sexual assault from five women, James Franco plans to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday.

“James will still attend the SAG Awards because there is no reason not to. He will carry on supporting the cause and moving forward,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Franco was accused of sexually exploitative behavior in five women, some from former students earlier this month. He had denied the accusations, saying they are “not accurate.”

Franco was noticeably absent from January 11’s Critics’ Choice Awards after an article was published in the Los Angeles Times accused him of “inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior.” Franco won the Critics’ Choice Award that night for best actor in a comedy for his role in Disaster Artist.

Franco has also won a Golden Globe for the role during this awards season.

The actor’s attorney, Michael Plonsker, disputes the allegations.

“James is in distress [because] this has been incredibly difficult to deal with and navigate, not because he feels guilty. He is navigating this situation and wants to ensure he is doing the right thing, supporting the movement and not undermining any women,” the source said.

Hosted by Kristen Bell, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, January 21 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.