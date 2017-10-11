‘Ironside’ Actress Elizabeth Baur Dead at 69

Actress Elizabeth Baur has died at 69 years old, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

She was best known for her role as Officer Fran Belding on NBC’s Ironside.

Baur died Sept. 30 in Los Angeles after battling a long-term illness, publicist Paul Gendreau announced.

The actress entered Ironside during the long-running show’s fifth season, serving as the sidekick to Raymond Burr’s character Robert Ironside, a San Francisco crime consultant who solved cases from his wheelchair.

As Fran Belding, she first helped Ironside take down the gamblers who murdered her father.

After replacing actress Barbara Anderson on the show, she appeared in 89 episodes until the series wrapped up in 1975. Her role was reprised in 1993’s TV film The Return of Ironside.

Belding’s career in acting began with her role in 1968’s The Boston Strangler during her time in a training program at 20th Century Fox.

Then she worked in television until she left to raise her daughter, Lesley Worton, who is now a producer.

Baur’s filmography also includes television appearances in Lancer, 1968’s Batman and Daniel Boone.

Photo credit: NBC