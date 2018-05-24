Details on Prince Harry’s 'Emotional' Phone Call With 'Tearful' Ex-Girlfriend Before Royal Wedding

In the week leading up to the royal wedding, Prince Harry reportedly had an "emotional" phone call with his ex, Chelsy Davy. Vanity Fair reports that Davy got in touch with Harry after discovering she had been invited to the wedding ceremony to Meghan Markle — but not the reception at Frogmore House.

The phone call ended up acting as closure for the couple, who dated from 2003 to 2010.

"It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on," a family friend told the magazine. "Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn't go to to the wedding."

"In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn't try and gatecrash the party," the friend added. The 32-year-old attended the wedding Saturday, reportedly arriving with Harry's other ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, with the two spotted chatting together ahead of the ceremony.

Some on social media noted that Davy, a law school graduate and jewelry designer, looked upset during the ceremony. A body language expert told the Daily Mail that Davy's feelings were evident by her actions.

"When she arrived, everyone else was chatting and laughing, but she sat in the pews just looking to one side — gazing reflectively into space and biting her lips slightly," Judi James said. "She was doing that at the end as well. It was almost the soap opera part of the ceremony."

Harry and Davy stayed amicable since their 2010 breakup after a seven-year relationship. In 2011, they attended Prince William's wedding together. Following Davy, Harry dated Bonas, 29, for two years before meeting Markle, 36.

The phone call may have had the royal family worried, as they were already reportedly on edge due to the drama going on stateside with Markle's family. The Duchess of Cornwall told reporters that the Royal Family worried "what would happen next" in the saga leading up to the wedding.

"It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right," Camilla said of the wedding. "We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right. The only thing is that we are all losing our voices now."

She appeared to be referring to the drama surrounding Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., who backed out at the last minute from walking his daughter down the aisle.

The news that he would not make the trip across the pond to London came just days before she said "I do," with Markle Sr. telling TMZ that he had to undergo heart surgery last Wednesday and therefore could not travel afterward. A few days before that, he said he suffered a heart attack and then more heart pains when he admitted to posing for paparazzi photos that were staged to be heartwarming images of him looking at photos of Markle and Harry.

When the news of his alleged financial gains from the staged photos came out, he said he would not be walking Markle down the aisle so as to not cause her or the Royal Family any more embarrassment.