Meghan Markle Pregnancy Watch: The Duchess Has Not Given Birth Yet, Former Royal Press Secretary Says

Despite wild rumors, conspiracy theories, and other speculation surrounding the birth of Baby Sussex, a former spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth reports that Meghan Markle has not given birth just yet.

Dickie Arbiter spoke with Today Extra on Monday to shoot down rumors that Markle and Prince Harry had already welcomed their new baby into the world without anybody knowing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you believe that [she had her baby,] you’d believe anything,” Arbiter, the former royal press secretary, noted on the show according to Us Weekly. “It’s really a case of keeping the royal rumor mill going — a good story sells a newspaper but, quite frankly, there isn’t any substance to it.”

There have been many reports circulating about the birth of Markle’s child, including some conspiracy theories that she isn’t actually pregnant. The couple’s decision not to announce the birth publicly has helped to feed this idea.

“We’ll know in due course when the baby is born. Harry and Meghan made it very clear that the birth is going to be private,” Arbiter added on Today Extra. “There aren’t going to be any advance notices, and they will release any details once they’ve had time to bond with the baby. … The birth will come as they said, in late-April, early May, and we just need to hold our horses until then.”

The royal couple announced last week that they planned to keep the actual birth of the child private, only announcing when Markle had gone into labor.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” an official statement from Buckingham Palace said. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep plans around the arrival of the baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

The decision reportedly marks another tradition the couple will break from and follows close to their choice to not use Queen Elizabeth’s medical team to help with the birth of Baby Sussex.

“Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled,” a source told the Daily Mail, with another adding, “It is slightly surprising. These people [the Queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan.”

But as has been noted, it is Meghan’s baby and she is the one giving birth, so her decisions are more important than the Royal traditions. This also falls in line with Markle’s decision to have a baby shower back in February.