Eric Biscoff Adresses Vince McMahon’s Bloody Conspiracy

Despite occurring nearly 2 weeks ago, Kevin Owens’ headbutt to the 72-year old Vince McMahon is still creating headlines.

Kevin Owens’ beatdown on his boss left the WWE Chairman bloody – a rare occurrence in WWE. Speculation rose citing that McMahon illegally “bladed” prior to the segment, but WWE themselves have asserted that it was the crashing of Owens’ skull into Vince’s that opened a wound.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With conspiracy theories abound as to what actually happened, former WCW boss, Eric Bischoff discussed the contentious moment on a recent episode of his podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling.

“If he really wanted to make that a really big moment he may have wanted to ensure that it was going to happen because sometimes it just doesn’t. You can do everything right and it just doesn’t happen,” reasoned Bischoff.

But the former RAW GM thinks that it was McMahon’s renegade nature, not an actual blade that led to bloodshed.

“If his goal was to ensure it then I guess I could put on my tinfoil hat and dig into my conspiracy handbook and suggest that it’s a possibility. Knowing Vince the way I think I know him he probably just went out there and told Kevin to hit him hard enough to cut him open,” he said.

If that was the case (Vince telling KO to lay in a firm headbutt) the Bischoff thinks that put Kevin Owens in quite the predicament.

“Here is the worst part, if you don’t headbutt him hard enough and if he doesn’t get color then he’s gonna be hot. You could crack his skull headbutting him and if it achieves the goal and mission he’d probably get up and go, “Hey pal! Great job!” Give you a raise. If for whatever reason you hold back and it looks kind of weak… oh my God! That’s what Kevin was thinking about. I guarantee you that was going through his mind,” claimed Bischoff.

This would mandate a delicate balance for KO: Does he risk headbutting Vince too hard and actually injuring him while attempting to draw blood, or does he risk coming in too soft, not cutting Vince and drawing the ire of his boss for being too cautious?

Luckily, it looks like Kevin owners struck that elusive balance. There is still the chance that Vince actually did bid before handle, but we’ll never know.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!