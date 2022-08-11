Semi-Truck Full of Beer Overturns on Interstate, Spilling Thousands of Cans

Bud Light was the cause of a traffic nightmare in Kentucky on Wednesday. A semi-truck overturned on an interstate ramp, spilling thousands of Bud Light cans onto the road. The cans were spread across the shoulder and into the median.

The truck overturned at around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Interstate 71 southbound ramp to Interstate 265, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. The driver was not injured. WDRB journalist Grace Hayba reports that crews spent "multiple hours" cleaning up the mess. Some containers landed over 30 feet away from the truck, notes WLKY. The right shoulder was blocked, slowing traffic on the ramp.

BOOZE BLUES | Hundreds of Bud Light cans on the I-71 South Ramp to I-265 South have spilled after a truck carrying them crashed earlier this morning. Crews have been out working to clean up the mess for multiple hours. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/DatgkDT0uy — Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) August 10, 2022

This was not the first crash involving Bud Light in the Louisville area this year, reports Kentucky.com. Back in March, a stretch of Interstate 65 in Hardin County was briefly closed because a truck hauling Bud Light Platinum glass bottles was involved in a crash. Hardin Country Government officials said the area was shut down for three to four hours during the cleanup.

There have been other beer-involved truck crashes in recent months. In October 2021, first responders helped rescue hundreds of Coors cans in Silverthorne, Colorado, reports KKTV. A truck lost braking capacity on the icy I-70. As the driver emerged from the Eisenhower Tunnel, the truck hit a Jeep before rolling onto its side. A portion of the highway was closed while first responders cleared the area.

"They might need some for themselves after their shift, as they have been hopping since yesterday morning with major crashes on what one longtime veteran engineer termed some of the iciest roads in his career," Summit Fire and EMS posted on social media. No one was injured in the crash.

In May, a semi-truck carrying beer crashed into another truck carrying frozen chicken on I-40 near the Needles Agricultural Inspection Station in Needles, California. Beer cargo from one trick reportedly spilled onto the right shoulder and the accident caused a traffic backup. Two people were taken to the nearby Colorado River Medical Center for treatment.