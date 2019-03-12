Melania Trump: Conspiracy Theorists Think FLOTUS Has a Body Double

Melania Trump may not always be Melania Trump, with some buying into the “Fake Melania” conspiracy theory which claims that the First Lady utilizes a body double.

The conspiracy theory made its way back into the news cycle again following President Donald Trump and the First Lady’s visit to Alabama on Friday to honor the victims of the tornado that killed 23 people, and many eagle-eyed observers couldn’t help but suggest that the First Lady may have sent a body double in her shoes.

“The recasting of Melania is the worst I’ve seen since they recast Aunt Viv in Fresh Prince,” one Twitter user wrote.

The recasting of Melania is the worst I’ve seen since they recast Aunt Viv in Fresh Prince #fakemelania pic.twitter.com/HDIMi7FDAh — James Corscadden🇮🇪🇪🇸 (@jamescorscadden) March 9, 2019

Several people brought evidence to the social media table, pointing out that the real Melania Trump “would NEVER walk in front of Trump, and this version is much more comfortable and animated taking those stairs.”

Melania would NEVER walk in front of Trump, and this version is much more comfortable and animated taking those stairs 😂🤣 #FakeMelania — Ali 🇮🇪 (@ReidAlison) March 10, 2019

Another person added that Melania Trump did not speak to the press during the outing, and even suggested that one of her Secret Service agents shares an uncanny resemblance to the First Lady and may therefore act as a body double.

Did anyone from the press or public actually hear Melania speak during that trip to Alabama? I must say, Melania’s secret service agent looks a lot like her, particularly with sun glasses on. But even if she had the same heal height, she’d be a bit shorter. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/lewaUPwy0T — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) March 9, 2019

However, the White House is doubling down on the conspiracy, with Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for the first lady, writing on Twitter that the idea of Trump having a body double is “shameful.”

This is not the first time that the theory has popped up. Speculation that Melania Trump is not always really Melania Trump was first prompted back in October of 2017 when a man named Joe Vargas shared a video on Twitter of the president speaking to reporters and claimed that the woman standing next to him was not truly his wife.

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

The theory went viral, and in the months since, has popped up again from time to time, though those in the White House and close to the First Lady have continuously denied the theories.

“Once again, we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the first lady is doing on behalf of children, including the opioid crisis that is gripping our nation,” Grisham told CNN following the 2017 fake Melania craze.

First Lady Melania Trump herself has not commented on the fodder.