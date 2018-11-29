Trending

McDonald's Holiday Pies Return in Time for Christmas

The holiday season is in full swing, and McDonald’s is getting into the spirit with the return of […]

The holiday season is in full swing, and McDonald’s is getting into the spirit with the return of its Holiday Pie.

The fast food giant confirmed the news in a Twitter response to a customer who thanked McDonald’s for bringing the treats back.

“Y’know how they say the holidays get earlier every year? Well, ’tis the season…for the Holiday Pie! Enjoy!” the restaurant wrote.

McDonald’s holiday pies appear similar to their apple pies, but the holiday version, which has been around since about 2012, is made of a sugar cookie-inspired crust and vanilla custard filling.

According to McDonald’s, the pastries feature a “creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles.” The pies clock in at 260 calories and contain 12 grams of fat and 13 grams of sugar.

Tweeting to another customer, McDonald’s shared that the pies will only be available at select McDonald’s locations at the discretion of each restaurant/franchisee, as menu items may vary by location.

In their tweets, McDonald’s has been encouraging customers to let their local restaurants know that they’d like to see the pies on the menu.

Those who do have the pies at restaurants near them seem fairly thrilled about their arrival, if Twitter is any indication.

“Judge if you must, but I went and treated my mood with one of those McDonald’s holiday pies, the ones filled with custard,” one person wrote. “Feeling much better.”

There were also GIFs involved.

One customer tweeted that they were willing to forgo their healthy lifestyle for the seasonal treat.

Still others are desperately searching for the sweet treats.

Photo Credit: Facebook / McDonald’s

