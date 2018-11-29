McDonald’s Holiday Pies Return in Time for Christmas

The holiday season is in full swing, and McDonald’s is getting into the spirit with the return of its Holiday Pie.

The fast food giant confirmed the news in a Twitter response to a customer who thanked McDonald’s for bringing the treats back.

“Y’know how they say the holidays get earlier every year? Well, ’tis the season…for the Holiday Pie! Enjoy!” the restaurant wrote.

Y’know how they say the holidays get earlier every year? Well, ’tis the season…for the Holiday Pie! Enjoy! 😉 — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) November 26, 2018

McDonald’s holiday pies appear similar to their apple pies, but the holiday version, which has been around since about 2012, is made of a sugar cookie-inspired crust and vanilla custard filling.

According to McDonald’s, the pastries feature a “creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles.” The pies clock in at 260 calories and contain 12 grams of fat and 13 grams of sugar.

Tweeting to another customer, McDonald’s shared that the pies will only be available at select McDonald’s locations at the discretion of each restaurant/franchisee, as menu items may vary by location.

In their tweets, McDonald’s has been encouraging customers to let their local restaurants know that they’d like to see the pies on the menu.

Hi, Christine! The availability of our Holiday Pies will be decided by the location’s owner/operator. We recommend letting your local restaurant know that you’d love to see them back on the menu! — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) November 28, 2018

Those who do have the pies at restaurants near them seem fairly thrilled about their arrival, if Twitter is any indication.

Holiday pie szn is here! Catch me at McDonald’s every day. — Lijiahh_116 (@Lijiah_V34) November 26, 2018

“Judge if you must, but I went and treated my mood with one of those McDonald’s holiday pies, the ones filled with custard,” one person wrote. “Feeling much better.”

There were also GIFs involved.

Me going to get a holiday pie from McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/5dFnnZCM5d — cayla (@Cayla_Geib) November 28, 2018

One customer tweeted that they were willing to forgo their healthy lifestyle for the seasonal treat.

I don’t promote the eating of sweets, but every now and then, it’s okay. And when @McDonalds gets their holiday pies in…it’s on!! They are back and they are delicious! pic.twitter.com/S0uL2gm1Q9 — Nate Merritt (@NateCMerritt) November 26, 2018

Still others are desperately searching for the sweet treats.

I NEED a @McDonalds HOLIDAY PIE in my life!!! pic.twitter.com/Kc5LQdu87a — 𝒮𝓁𝑒𝒾𝑔𝒽 𝐵𝑒𝓁𝓁𝓈 𝑅𝒾𝓃𝑔 🎄🎅🏼☃️ (@lukesmama_shark) November 28, 2018

Photo Credit: Facebook / McDonald’s