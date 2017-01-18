Jennifer Lopez’s Friend Secretly Filmed Her Shaking Her Booty and We’re Loving It

I gotta start watching this one... Repost @lorenridinger ・・・ I got her again. @jlo #miaminights #bff #booty #casatua A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 26, 2016 at 10:00pm PST

We're so glad Jennifer Lopez was caught doing what she does best (well one of the things, anyways) while out with friends at a restaurant and bar in Miami, Florida.

Loren Ridinger, founder of Motives Cosmetics, is behind the camera and the reason we all got a fun glimpse of singer, actress and mom of two dancing like nobody's watching.

"Oops;) I got her again. @jlo #miaminights #bff #booty #breaktheinternet #casatua," Ridinger wrote on Instagram with her candid video.

We see you, J.Lo, and you've inspired us to work our back and booty today for those perfectly sculpted muscles and curves. If you're as inspired as we are, follow along below.

Reverse Fly: To get the most out of this exercise for your upper back muscles, focus on squeezing your shoulder blades together as you move the weights. Click here to get the exercise, and complete 3 sets of 8-10 reps.

Superman Rows: A great equipment-free move to tone the lower and upper back muscles, as the movement isolates muscles up and down the spine. Get step by step instructions here, and complete 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

Bent Over Rows: Using dumbbells, a resistance band or barbell, complete this compound move often, as it works your lats, middle trapezius and rhomboid muscles (located between your shoulder blades), biceps and erector spinae (the muscles responsible for keeping your spine correctly aligned). Get the details on the move here, and complete 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Superman Ball Lifts: A low-impact move to tone and tighten the lower back, glutes and hamstrings. Click here to get the instructions, and complete 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

Resistance Band Good Mornings: This is not only a great lower back exercise, but when done properly, the good morning works the entire erector spinae, hits the deep core muscles of the lower back and still trains the glutes and glute-hamstring tie-in. Get the step by step instructions here, and complete 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

