How to Help Victims of the California Wildfire

The California wildfires have forced thousands to evacuate their homes, and many have been left homeless. With so many in need, Americans across the country can donate time and money to help Californians displaced by the wildfires.

Three major fires have led to more than 20 deaths. According to CBS News, authorities said Saturday that at least 23 people have been killed by the Camp Fire in Northern California alone. The fire destroyed nearly all of the town of Paradise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know that the news of us recovering bodies has to be disconcerting,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters Saturday afternoon. “We are doing everything we possibly can to identify those remains and make contact with the next of kin so we can return the remains to the family… My heart goes out to those people.”

By Saturday morning, the Woolsey Fire burned 70,000 acres across Ventura and Los Angeles counties, reports CBS Los Angeles. At least 2,000 firefighters are trying to stop the fire, which is only 5 percent contained. More than 250,000 people have been forced to evacuate and at least 150 homes are destroyed.

The Hill Fire is also burning in the region. That fire has burned 6,000 acres.

So far, two deaths have been linked to the Woolsey Fire. The L.A County Sheriff’s Department said two bodies were found “severely burned” in a car outside a Malibu residence Friday afternoon.

Scroll on to learn how you can help residents in California.

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Red Cross

The Red Cross has already mobilized volunteers to help evacuees in the state. You can make a donation at RedCross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text “REDCROSS” to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation. The Red Cross also set up a Safe and Well website that is free for the public to use to mark themselves safe. It also helps victims reunite with their loved ones.

The United Way Disaster Relief Fund and the Salvation Army Ventura Corps

United Way of Greater Los Angeles and the United Way of Ventura County set up a special disaster relief fund for those impacted by the Hill and Woolsey Fires. You can donate between $25 and $1,000, or enter a custom amount. You can also text “UWVC” to 41444 to donate in Ventura County.

The Salvation Army Ventura Corps also set up a special relief fund. You can click here to donate.

Google and Facebook

Internet giants Facebook and Google have also provided ways to donate. If you search “donate southern California wildfires” on Google, you can click a “Yes, Donate” button to donate $10, $50 or $250 to relief efforts through its Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Facebook set up a Crisis Response Page, where you can donate though GlobalGiving to help those affected.

California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation distributes emergency funds through its Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) program. The program raises money for $100 gift cards, which are handed out to victims of fires.

“Fires and natural disasters not only wreak havoc on the emotional state of its victims, but also their financial state. Often left with just the clothes on their back, victims often find themselves panicked, with no money, nowhere to sleep and little more than the clothes on their backs,” reads a statement on the site.

The Entertainment Industry Foundation

The Entertainment Industry Foundation set up its own Fire Relief Fund. According to LAist, the foundation donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department, L.A. Kitchen and the Humane Society of Ventura County during last year’s wildfires. You can donate a minimum of $5 by clicking here.

The Humane Society of Ventura County

The Humane Society of Ventura County is helping out animals evacuated during the two fires in Southern California. You can donate to the organization by clicking here. They have also set up an Amazon Wishlist, and you can purchase items to help them out.







Firefighters Charitable Foundation

The Firefighters Charitable Foundation helps volunteer firefighters. They also fund fire safety programs and help children in need.

“Your financial gift will help us to aid the thousands of victims across the country needing some of life’s basic necessities. Our support services are only made possible through the generosity of caring and concerned people like you,” reads a statement on their website.

Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is an organization working to help parents and their children affected by the fires. The organization set up a gift registry at Target.com, listing more than 900 items they need, from strollers to diapers to clothing and blankets.

The California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund is also raising funds for long-term recovery efforts.



