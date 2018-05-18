Hoax Account Connects Santa Fe Shooter to Antifa Group

Shortly after Dimitrios Pagourtzis was identified as the suspected shooter in Friday’s Santa Fe High School shooting in which 10 people were killed, a phony Facebook profile was set up in his name portraying him as part of an Antifa group.

Within a few minutes of ID’ing the Texas shooter, someone set up a fake Facebook account pegging him as an anti-fascist and a Hillary supporter. pic.twitter.com/zYT3TSvs0k — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) May 18, 2018

The hoax showed a Photoshopped image of the 17-year-old wearing a hat in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as his profile photo. The fake cover photo closely resembled the emblem of a group called Antifascist Action, a militant anti-fascist network in Germany.

The profile has been revealed as a hoax.

Pagourtzis’ actual Facebook profile, which has been removed from the social network, features several eerie photos, one of which is of a T-shirt with the words “Born to Kill” printed on it.

Pagourtzis’ Facebook bio declared: “YouTube is a Comma Kazi. It’s the one with the kamikaze pilot. I’ve got a few playlists there.”

An Instagram account that appeared to belong to Pagourtzis reportedly showed him following multiple gun-related accounts and posting images of weapons. Of the three photos uploaded to his profile, one was a toy rifle attached to an arcade video game, another was a frog, and another was a photo of a gun, knife and torch lying on a bed.

The 17-year-old also had photos of a black trench coat with an Iron Cross pin, a symbol used by the Third Reich as a military decoration for bravery. It was redesigned in 1957 after the German government banned the production of Nazi-associated emblems.

CBS News reported that law enforcement sources say Pagourtzis, 17, is the reported shooter involved in the shooting that left 10 people dead. Pagourtzis is a student at Santa Fe High School, according to an earlier statement from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Pagourtzis has reportedly been arrested and is in police custody. Gonzalez said another student is involved as a “person of interest.”

Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. and that the shooter was using a shotgun. Police have not confirmed witness reports that the shooter was using a shotgun, but the school district says possible explosives may have been located.

CBS News reports that police are investigating the potential threat and determining the severity, if any.

“We hope the worst is over and I really can’t say any more about that because it would be pure speculation,” Assistant Principal Cris Richardson previously told media outlets from the scene of the tragic incident.