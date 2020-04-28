Fox News Reportedly Drops Commentators Diamond & Silk for Spreading False Coronavirus Conspiracies

✖

Fox News has reportedly severed ties with Diamond & Silk. The sisters, Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway and Rochelle 'Silk' Richardson, were regular contributors to Fox Nation, the network's paid subscription service. However, they were apparently fired after parroting numerous conspiracy theories about coronavirus.

"After what they've said and tweeted you won't be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon," a source told The Daily Beast. While the pair were weekly contributors to Fox Nation, having posted videos weekly since the service launched in late 2018, their contributions stopped as of April 7. On March 30, the pair had posted a video that falsely claimed that the number of pandemic victims was being artificially inflated to make President Donald Trump look bad.

"What I need to know is how many people have passed away in New York, and what I need to know is: Who has the bodies?" Hardaway asked. "I need for somebody that does investigative work to call the morgues. To call the funeral homes. We need to know because I don't trust anything else that comes out of his mouth now. Something's not right here. Something is off here."

On April 8, Twitter also deleted a tweet from their account for spreading misinformation about coronavirus. "The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!" Just two days later, they continued to spread misinformation on a livestream. This time they claimed that Bill Gates, who's currently funding numerous vaccine developments, was in favor of "population control," the World Health Organization was behind the disease, as was 5G technology.

As the pandemic has currently climbed to more than one million confirmed cases in the U.S. alone, it hasn't stopped assorted conspiracy theories from cropping up. Disgraced sitcom star Roseanne Barr claimed that coronavirus was a ploy to "get rid of" her generation, while John Cusack also claimed that there's a connection to the pandemic and 5G, which has not been proven.

Other celebrities have spoken out against such baseless claims, including rapper Chet Haze, whose father, Tom Hanks, was the first celebrity to speak out about his diagnosis. Idris Elba, who admitted that he followed in Hanks' footsteps when he decided to come forward after also testing positive, also shot down such ideas.