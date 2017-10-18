Mysterious ‘Dragon Skeleton’ Surfaces in China

The internet was buzzing when photos of a dragon-like skeleton emerged on Chinese social media.

The alleged skeleton was 65 feet long, with horns coming out of its skull. Its appearance was in-line with the slender and wingless Chinese dragon design.

It was discovered in a northern Chinese village, with many locals posting photos and videos with the skeleton.

However, most are sure that the skeleton is an elaborate hoax.

Many point out that its head looks awfully similar to a cow skull.

Furthermore, it was apparently in close proximity to the village, just sitting out in plain sight. It was noted that it’d be nearly impossible for a dragon to be rotting that close to the village with no one noticing.

Plus, it looks to be in remarkably good condition. Even if it was excavated and taken to the site, it’s highly unlikely it would be pristine condition.

It’s unclear whether this was just a prank or if it was part of a viral marketing campaign for a film or other media property.