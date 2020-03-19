Donald Trump Reveals ’15 Days to Slow the Spread’ Plan and Twitter Chimes in Immediately

Social media is speaking out after President Donald Trump unveiled his 15-day plan to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Unveiled after he declared a national emergency and in conjunction with his White House Coronavirus Task Force, the plan includes avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, frequent hand washing, avoidance of non-essential travel and social visits, and working from home if possible, among several other.

15 DAYS TO SLOW THE SPREAD! pic.twitter.com/ytgBP3hJv1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

The measures are an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has already proven deadly in the United States. As of Thursday morning, a New York Times database recorded at least at least 8,317 confirmed cases across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and three U.S. territories, with at least 147 deaths.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the 15-day plan.

​

“We will beat the coronavirus,” tweeted one person. “Thank you President Trump for your leadership during these crazy times.”

You should have started the “15 days to slow the spread” 50 days ago. — Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) March 18, 2020

“The American people will work together to make it through this!” shared another person. “We appreciate the strong leadership coming from President Trump and VP Pence!”

​

“You called it a Democrat hoax and said that it would just disappear,” recalled another critic, adding the hashtags “Never Forget” and “Trump Crash.”

“Where were you 15 days ago?” asked somebody else. “Your slow response has put Americans at risk.”

“Great advice,” commended somebody else.

​

“BEST LEADER EVER,” praised one supporter of Trump’s response to the pandemic.

I’m old enough to remember when Trump promised “It will all work out well,” 6 weeks ago. Were you lying then or are lying now? pic.twitter.com/CYIBCavSgE — ⭐️ Merrill – sheltering at home ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) March 18, 2020

“Thank you for all your hard work Mr.President!” applauded another, who added the hashtag “Trump 2020 now more than ever.”

​

“I thought it was a ‘Democrat Hoax’ that would go from fifteen cases down to zero ‘like a miracle,’” responded somebody else, quoting Trump’s own words.

“A count down. Let’s hit our targets people,” added another person. “Feeling happy and hopeful. Crying a little. Let’s do this!!!!”

“Your failures give zero margin for error,” wrote one. “Your refusal to aggressively test gives zero margin for error. Your failures have a body count. We wont ever forget. We had weeks to be ready, you squandered all of it calling it a hoax. Where are the million tests you promised?”

​

“Your incompetence has made the crisis much worse,” tweeted one. “Much of your response is way too late and you are responsible for deaths. PLEASE RESIGN and let the professionals handle this pandemic.”

THANK YOU for fighting to keep us safe & healthy! 🙏 — Natalie Harp – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@NatalieJHarp) March 18, 2020

“Protective equipment. Protective equipment.Protective equipment,” preached someone else. “Test, how about actually solving the issue at the head. Come on!”

​

“15 DAYS TO [Slow the Spread]!” reacted one person.

“Too bad you weren’t saying this 9 days ago or we’d almost be done by now,” responded another.

“In America, the Covid 19 pandemic is much worse and much more deadly because of donald trump’s incompetence, political machinations, and profiteering (and that of his corrupt enablers.),” wrote one.

​

“We are in good hands, people,” tweeted somebody else.

Together we stand! — Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) March 18, 2020

“You did nothing for months to slow the spread,” accused another.