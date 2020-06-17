Cream of Wheat Under Pressure to Remove Mascot Over Racist Origins

Cream of Wheat is currently under pressure from social media users to remove its mascot over racist origins. After Quaker Foods announced their plans to rehaul the name and image of Aunt Jemima pancake syrup, people began taking note of other brands that have continued to use Black characters that were created with racist connotations.

The owner of Uncle Ben's rice, Mars, eventually announced plans to change the product and company's "brand identity." Conagra, which produces Mrs. Butterworth's syrup, said that it will be conducting a complete brand and packaging review. Cream of Wheat owner has yet to make a statement on whether they plan to evaluate their mascot, known as Rastus. Notably, the character's name has in the past been used as a generic and derogatory way to refer to black men. Social media users are strongly encouraging the company to make a change. Scroll down to read what they are saying.