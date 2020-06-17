Cream of Wheat Under Pressure to Remove Mascot Over Racist Origins
Cream of Wheat is currently under pressure from social media users to remove its mascot over racist origins. After Quaker Foods announced their plans to rehaul the name and image of Aunt Jemima pancake syrup, people began taking note of other brands that have continued to use Black characters that were created with racist connotations.
The owner of Uncle Ben's rice, Mars, eventually announced plans to change the product and company's "brand identity." Conagra, which produces Mrs. Butterworth's syrup, said that it will be conducting a complete brand and packaging review. Cream of Wheat owner has yet to make a statement on whether they plan to evaluate their mascot, known as Rastus. Notably, the character's name has in the past been used as a generic and derogatory way to refer to black men. Social media users are strongly encouraging the company to make a change. Scroll down to read what they are saying.
While y'all trending Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, Cream of Wheat be like... pic.twitter.com/2M5ahwVaRw— Stephanie (@stephanietega) June 17, 2020
As we talk about Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, please don't forget about Rastus (that is the characters name, look up what Rastus means) from Cream of Wheat. pic.twitter.com/luklkfK3IF— K. Renae P. (@KRenaeP) June 17, 2020
We might as well get it untwisted about Uncle Ben too while we’re here. “Uncle“ was an appellation given to older male slaves - Tom and Remus, for example. And the Black dude on the Cream of Wheat package until the 1920s was a fictional character named “Rastus.” So it’s a lot. pic.twitter.com/EE3Zg09uoT— The Doubtful Guest (@InsideATureen) June 17, 2020
Meet “Rastus” The Cream of Wheat Chef
Aunt Jemima pic.twitter.com/22AqtFc7yd— BLM🖤@tticusREX➐ 🔥🌱🦺 (@Zinnsgh0st) June 17, 2020
Cream of Wheat. The “symbol” for Cream of Wheat comes from the carcicature of a Black man “Rastus”— Yosemite Sam (@Mrr360) June 17, 2020
Rastus is prejorative term associated with Africn Americans in the US. pic.twitter.com/ojRH3srOtY
As a professor of advertising and society, for years I've been pointing out racist images like Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, and the face of Cream of Wheat. Mrs. Butterworth needs to go too!— Tony Kelso (@drtonykelso) June 17, 2020
Hey @BGFoodsInc , maybe now would be a good time to get rid of the Cream of Wheat guy, Rastus pic.twitter.com/8vvwGqsPdu— Until We Are All Free (@4PreciousQueen) June 17, 2020
Don’t forget these pic.twitter.com/LUiItWG2mG— krysta (@shutupkrysta) June 16, 2020
Will the Cream of Wheat guy lose his dated pitchman status as well? Or is he considered non-offensive? 🤔
Serious question, because I don’t know🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/nMBTBgr1yb— Paul Greaves (@greavespg) June 17, 2020
Uncle Ben, Cream of Wheat, and Mrs. Buttersworth should be next https://t.co/VOAm3usrSf— 🙇🏿♂️ (@Pxnname) June 17, 2020
Yeah this Cream of Wheat crap has gotta go. Nah. https://t.co/QWOHkLwXgD— Touré (@Toure) June 17, 2020
Cream of Wheat watching Aunt Jemima get dragged.#auntjemima pic.twitter.com/MjUF3NL03d— ItsNotYou...its me (@ActionJaxxon84) June 17, 2020
Even if you werent taught about aunt jemima, uncle ben, mrs butterworth, & cream of wheat all you would have to do is look at the package & know what’s up! pic.twitter.com/KIvTZJciKs— Tiffani Peoples (@Tiffluvs2shop) June 17, 2020