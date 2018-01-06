CDC Will Tell You How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

As the world teeters on the brink of nuclear war, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention will be holding a briefing on how to prepare for and survive such an event.

According to the Daily Mail, The Public Health Response to a Nuclear Detonation, which will be held on Jan. 16 at the CDC’s Roybal Campus in Atlanta, will showcase radiation experts sharing tips on how to survive a nuclear bomb.

The discussion will be led by Robert Whitcomb, chief of the radiation studies CDC’s National Center for Environment Health, and Capt. Michael Noska, the radiation safety officer and senior adviser for health physics at the Food and Drug Administration.

“While a nuclear detonation is unlikely, it would have devastating results and there would be limited time to take critical protection steps. Despite the fear surrounding such an event, planning and preparation can lessen deaths and illness,” the CDC said in a statement regarding the event.

News of the discussion comes as tensions between the United States and North Korea rise, raising concern over a possible nuclear war.

On Jan. 2, President Trump took to Twitter to boast that his nuclear button is “much bigger & more powerful” than Kim Jong Un’s.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The back and forth threats between the two leaders, and the rising tensions between the nations, has prompted the United States Marines’ F-35 squadron in Japan to begin training to fight under dangerous conditions created by chemical, biological, and nuclear attacks.