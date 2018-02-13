Former Canadian Defense Minister Declares the Illuminati ‘Real’

A former Canadian Defense Minister has publicly claimed that the Illuminati is real.

Paul Hellyer, the former Canadian Defense Minister who oversaw the country’s defense forces in the 1960s, appeared on the Lazarus Effect podcast, where he claimed that the Illuminati, a powerful secret society, is real. He also claimed that there is technology capable of reversing climate change, the Daily Mail reports.

“You have a got secret cabal that’s actually running the world, and they’ve managed to keep this technology under wraps until they can cash in the trillions of oil assets that they’ve got,” Hellyer said, claiming that the Illuminati helps the petroleum industry, thus blocking the technology capable of reversing climate change. “And it’s not going to change until hundreds of thousands of people band together and say look ‘you’ve got to come clean, tell us what is going on,’ and change your priorities to save the world for further generations instead of blowing it on wars.”

Hellyer also went on to claim that aliens are real, and that these alien life forms are far more advanced than humans and view the human race as a primitive life form.

“Certainly they are more advanced in agriculture and medicine and many other areas and if that’s true, why aren’t we cooperating with them to build a better world?” Hellyer stated.

He claimed that these aliens are the source of anti-climate change technology.

“I learned way back that at least a decade ago it was claimed that the US, in cooperation with visitors from other planets had developed some exotic forms of energy that would allow us to do the changeover from fossil fuels to clean energy within the 10 year deadline,” he said.

While Hellyer’s statements make him the highest ranking government official in the world to claim the existence of the Illuminati, his statements should be taken with a grain of salt. Hellyer previously stated that the United States intervened to take over an alien crash site in the Canadian province of Manitoba.