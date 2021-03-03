✖

Amazon has seemingly updated its mobile app icon after claims surfaced that it resembled the guise of Adolf Hitler. Per reports from The Verge, the company modified the appearance of its app logo, which it debuted in January after some perceived it to resemble a toothbrush-style mustache — one that Nazi dictator Hitler sported. Amazon states it made the alteration after listening to customer feedback following the logo's initial rollout.

While The Verge further notes the toothbrush-style mustache was popular in the early 1900s, Hitler sported that particular mustache style, which will forever be associated with him. In an effort to avoid several comparisons to the dictator, Amazon decided to subtly change its app logo. The updated logo now features a two-toned piece of blue tape that adorns the top of the icon. An Amazon spokesperson released a statement about this update, which read, "Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep."

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

These changes to the Amazon app logo comes amid major changes for the company in general. In early February, Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, announced that he would be stepping down from the position later this year. Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon Web Services, will replace him. These changes will occur in the third quarter of this year. Bezos will subsequently transition into his role as the executive chair of Amazon's board. At the time, Bezos penned a message to "his fellow Amazonians" to let them know about these upcoming changes within the company.

“I’m excited to announce that this Q3 I’ll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO," Bezos stated. "In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence." The Amazon founder noted that this change will allow him to shift his focus and spend more time on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post, and the Amazon Day 1 fund.