'Invasion' Season 3 on Apple TV+: What to Know

Invasion will be back for a third season, Apple TV+ has announced. The sci-fi series premiered in 2021 and Season 2 debuted in August of 2023, but after that, there was no news for months. Finally, TV Line reported last month that the series would be back for another installment.

Invasion was created by Simon Kinberg and Dave Well and tells the story of an extra-terrestrial invasion of Earth from multiple perspectives all at once. Season 3 was reportedly scheduled to begin production at the end of February, but there's no word on when it will premiere. The show stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi.

Kinberg – best known for working as a writer and producer on several of the X-Men and Deadpool movies – gave a statement to TV Line about the renewal. He said: "I'm so proud of what we've been able to do with our first two seasons of the show with our partners at Apple TV+ and our cast and crew. This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion of the Invasion, while keeping our characters front and center, bringing them together in ways that will hopefully surprise and most importantly move our audience, who have been so incredibly supportive and inspiring since day one."

So far, both seasons of Invasion have featured 10 episodes, though the details are Season 3 have not been confirmed. The show is considered an anthology because it follows so many different storylines, and they are often only connected by the fact that they all relate to the same alien invasion. At first, the show focused specifically on five main perspectives. Season 2 added three new main characters – Clark Evans played by Enver Gjokaj, Rose Callaway played by Nedra Marie Taylor and Maya Castillo played by Naian González Norvind. The show is presented in English, Japanese and Pashto.

Invasion has gotten mixed reviews so far, with many critics and viewers complaining that it teases the aliens themselves for too long. The critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads: "Invasion attempts a slow burn but inadvertently lets its tension completely fizzle out with leaden pacing that will leave viewers impatient for the alien apocalypse to finally arrive." The show has an average score of 5.6 out of 10, but many of its die-hard fans say it's worth sticking out for the action.

Invasion Season 1 and 2 are streaming now on Apple TV+. Season 3 is going into production soon, but there's no word on when it might premiere.

