Super Bowl Watch Party Raises Funds for Christina Mauser, Helicopter Crash Victim Who Died Alongside Kobe Bryant and 7 Others

During Super Bowl LIV, a watch party was held in the Bay Area to honor Christina Mauser, who was among nine victims of a helicopter crash that also took the lives of Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Gianna. Her family located in San Francisco were the ones who held the event. A raffle was held during the gathering where all of the proceeds went to her husband and children.

Mauser has two daughters and one son with her husband. She was an assistant coach at the Mamba Academy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I almost didn’t come, but I need to be with family and friends,” her aunt, Gloria Omania told KRON 4. “You know the 49ers have been a bonding opportunity for our family, and all our extended family and friends.”

The function was held at Diablo Hills Golf Course. There was also a moment of silence held during the evening.

Shortly after the tragedy, her husband, Matthew Mauser, shared with ABC News the struggles of explaining to their kids that their mother would not be coming home. He called it the “hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

“I just want people to know how amazing my wife was. I want everybody to know not only about my wife, but about the other people on that helicopter that were amazing people. Including Gianna and KB. It was a helicopter full of incredibly talented, hardworking, sweet, kind, fantastic people.”

He went on to share that his wife “was exceptional” and that that is why Bryant chose her to be a part of his staff at the Mamba Academy.

“I was so proud of her,” he continued. “It was amazing watching her in her element Kobe deferred to her. He would get angry or upset at a ref, she would calm him down.”

A vigil was held for Mauser on Saturday in Huntington Beach Pier Plaza. According to the LA Times, at least several hundred people were in attendance.

“I think the crowd here tonight is a testament to how much of an impact Christina Mauser has had on so many of us and how the Mauser family is so deeply loved and cherished in this community,” said Riley McIntosh, a friend of the family.

“She had an infectious smile and an easygoing no-nonsense way about her,” Danae La Trobe, another family friend, said. “She was a radiant and loving mom and her kids’ faces lit up when they saw her. Christina loved her family so much; when she spoke with [her husband] Matt and the kids, you could tell their home was full of love.”