Sports

Kobe Bryant Public Memorial: Service for NBA Star, Daughter Gianna and All Helicopter Crash Victims Might Be Weeks Away, Sources Say

Many have been wondering when a public memorial service will be held in honor of NBA star Kobe […]

By

Many have been wondering when a public memorial service will be held in honor of NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and all of the helicopter crash victims, but a new report has indicated that it might be weeks away. According to CNN, sources with the Los Angeles Exposition Park sports complex have stated that a memorial is “probably not for at least two weeks, maybe longer.” A separate insider from the Los Angeles’ sports venues stated that they were “hearing weeks” as the timing for a memorial service.

In addition to Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna, the tragic accident claimed the lives of John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before the crash, the group was headed to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy for basketball tournaments that Gianna, Alyssa and Payton were to play in.

In the wake of the tragic accident, many have come out to pay tribute to Bryant, his daughter, and the other passengers who lost their lives.

“So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash,” one Twitter user commented.

The Experian Vision conference issued a statement as well, saying, “Experian mourns Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others’ tragic deaths this week. Our heartfelt condolences to all of the families. We were honored to have Kobe Bryant join us as the keynote speaker at last year’s Vision conference & hear him directly speak about his legacy.”

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts