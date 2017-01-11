WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Did A Reddit AMA, And It Was A Complete Trainwreck

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange agreed to do a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session, and he likely regretted it soon after the virtual online press conference began.

As per usual, Assange made the announcement early so that Reddit users would have the chance to pose their questions. Shortly after the thread was announced, the most upvoted questions proved to be ones that Assange would definitely not want to answer.

Take this question for example:

“In 2010 you thanked people for donating money to help decrypt the ‘Collateral Murder’ video after having solicited donations for ‘supercomputer time.’ PFC Manning claims that the video was ‘was never really encrypted.’ Her court martial proceedings confirm that. I know you can’t confirm or deny anything regarding Manning, but do you stand by your claim that the video you received was encrypted and that you depended on donations to decript [sic] it? Secondly, how importantly do you have honesty when it comes to fundraising?”

Or this highly voted question:

“People frequently group you together with Edward Snowden because you’ve both released classified American documents. But your motivations and philosophies couldn’t be more different. Snowden claims to fight for privacy. He’s called privacy the bedrock of freedom, that one cannot be free without privacy. You have called privacy obsolete and unsustainable. You’ve said that privacy has no inherent value. You appear to believe privacy and freedom are incompatible, that you cannot be free if others can keep secrets from you. You’ve published the credit card numbers, social security numbers, medical information, and sexual preferences of individuals of zero public interest. Two of your most recent publications are the personal Gmail inboxes of civilians, exactly the sort of thing Snowden has tried to protect. Can you convince me that you’re right and Snowden’s wrong?”

There was even a question about WikiLeaks ties to Russia:

Please address the allegations that WikiLeaks has a friendly relationship with Russia and cannot be considered objective with their leaks and their agenda. The timeline that makes these allegations seem plausible:

10/26/10 – WikiLeaks ready to drop a bombshell on Russia

11/01/10 – Russia’s FSB to WikiLeaks: We Can Destroy You

1/20/11 – Julian Assange gets Russian Visa

1/25/12 – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s TV show to be aired on Russian channel

4/6/16 – WikiLeaks: US Gov’t Behind Panama Leaks to Attack Putin

8/8/16 – https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/08/opinion/can-we-trust-julian-assange-and-wikileaks.html?_r=0

Many of the upvoted questions for the Reddit AMA were loaded with controversial subjects that would have required incriminating answers. As you might imagine, these are not questions that Assange would likely want to ever respond to, much less during a Reddit AMA.

Fortunately for him, the session was via a live Twitch feed, instead of him typing out comment replies, which made it easier to ignore some of these tough questions, according to Yahoo.

What are your thoughts about this Julian Assange Reddit AMA?

