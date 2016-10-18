Nickelback Just Won The Internet With This Tweet Shutting Down A Hater

For a number of years now, the pop/rock band Nickelback has been a bit of a punching bag in the pop culture community to put it kindly.

The Canadian musicians have been wanted for “crimes against music,” have been petitioned out of the city of Detroit for being an “awful band deemed less popular than Congress,” and been completely trashed by the Black Keys, according to Uproxx.

While Nickelback has received a heavy amount of hate, don’t go crying for them just yet. They still have a No. 1 song with “How You Remind Me,” a slew of other hit songs, and are still making a lot money.

Lead singer Chad Kroeger has even gone as far as to appreciate all the haters.

“If [the critics] had stopped writing all this stuff about us, there would be no controversy left in the band and we probably would have died out years ago,” Kroeger said. “They don’t know that they’re still responsible for us being around today.”

Kroeger and the boys may be thankful for all the negativity that helped them remain relevant currently, but they apparently had enough of the jokes.

English rock duo Royal Blood referenced the band in a tweet that read: “@realDonaldTrump + @HillaryClinton = @Nickelback.”

The Royal Bloods clearly took things too far with this tweet, and they likely were not expecting a Nickelback clap back response. The band responded to the English musicians with a picture of their original tweet.

“Nickelback jokes are like @royalblooduk, they were a lot cooler a couple years ago. Don’t drink and tweet fellas. Stay safe. XO,” Nickelback wrote on Twitter.

NIckelback jokes are like @royalblooduk, they were a lot cooler a couple years ago. 🇨🇦 Don’t drink and tweet fellas. Stay safe. XO https://t.co/Gb1IizED4c — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 8, 2016

Burn!

Since posting on Twitter, Nickelback’s response has received over 2800k retweets and more than 5k favorites.

Does this make the band Nickelback any cooler in your opinion?

