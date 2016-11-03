‘Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ Sequel Eyes New Director

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo sequel, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, may have just found its new director.



Sony Pictures is eyeing director Fede Alvarez to lead the way for the film’s sequel, which is being fast-tracked to be made next year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Girl in the Spider’s Web is in adaptation of the novel by David Lagercrantz and centers around a ruthless underworld of spies, cybercriminals and government operatives who are willing to kill to keep their secrets from coming to light.

Alvarez was an easy choice given his success with Don’t Breathe, and we’re excited to see what he does with this iconic story.

[ H/T Variety ]