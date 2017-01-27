Charles Manson Releases Disturbingly Creepy New Pictures

New photos of Charles Manson have been taken since his recent health scare, and the serial killer looks as terrifying as ever.

The pics were taken last Saturday, and the 82-year-old looks angry as he is back inside the Corcoran State Priosn in California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos here.

The first photo showed Manson touching the tattooed hand of one of his followers standing beside him. His face looks ghostly pale as stares creepily into the camera.

The man with the tattooed hand, whose face cannot be seen, goes by the nickname “Black Wolf.” He is intentionally standing out of plain view of the camera to keep his identity hidden.

Manson and “Black Wolf” reportedly met for about four hours. The two have known each other for about ten years. During their visit, Manson decided to eat a healthier snack instead of chowing down on Doritos or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups from the vending machines like he usually does.

During their visit, Manson decided to eat a healthier snack instead of chowing down on Doritos or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups from the vending machines.

A source close to Manson told the New York Post: “Charlie is in good spirits. He’s looking good and looking strong. He didn’t seem concerned about his health issues.”

In the second of the two snaps, Manson is wearing a pair of black sunglasses, a black bandana tied around his neck, and black fingerless gloves.

Most recently, Manson was rushed to the emergency room after suffering from intestinal bleeding. He received treatment at the Bakersfield hospital but was taken back to prison on January 7.

While Manson is no longer in the hospital and is in better health, there are some who fear that his death could trigger another murdering spree.

Sharon Tate’s sister is terrified that Charles Manson’s death will inspire his followers to commit crimes as a tribute. Learn more of what she had to say here.

What was your reaction after seeing the new photos of Charles Manson?

MORE: Sharon Tate’s Sister Is Scared Charles Manson’s Eventual Death Could Start Another ‘Murder Spree’ | Charles Manson’s Alleged Friend Claims He Is Not About To Die | Charles Manson Costs Millions Upon Millions To Keep In Prison | A New Update On Charles Manson Reveals That He Is In ‘Bad Shape’ | Charles Manson Finally Healthy Enough To Go Under Knife | Manson’s Grandson Speaks Out About Being Blocked From The Hospital | Charles Manson Has Returned To Prison

[H/T Daily Mail, New York Post]