Alec Baldwin Urges America To Vote For Charlie Brown

As the presidential election near, the race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton continues to heat up. It’s vitally important every American head to the polls and vote on election day, but Alec Baldwin has a word of advice before casting your ballot.



The comedian, who recently portrayed Trump on Saturday Night Live, is going a different route come election day. Instead of the traditional nominees, it seems the 30 Rock Star will be penciling in Charlie Brown for president.

“I met Charlie Brown when I was, well, his age, and I discovered someone who wanted the same things I did, and was as anxious about achieving them as I was,” said Baldwin. “If he’s running for President, I’m voting for him.”

It’s all part of the Peanuts Rocks the Vote campaign, which encourages young people to register to vote. And maybe it’s also a little bit to get Charlie Brown elected too. But, Snoopy, Lucy and Linus Van Pelt, Sally Brown and Franklin are also on the mock ticket.

So I guess the real question is, which Snoopy character would you want for president?

