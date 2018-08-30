Prince Harry Joins ‘Hamilton’ Cast to Sing on Stage During Date Night With Meghan Markle

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out to attend a gala performance of hit musical Hamilton in London’s West End at the Victoria Palace Theatre, and the Prince even put on a show for the lucky attendees.

The performance was on behalf of Harry’s charity, Sentebale, with the performance raising money for the organization.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the end of the show, Harry got on stage with the cast, breaking out into impromptu song as he stood next to the actors.

“You say…” Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale‘s work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN pic.twitter.com/M5hmjTfhEz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018

“You say…” he began, as the cast and crowd burst into cheers and applause before the royal quickly halted his mini-performance.

As Hamilton fans know, the song Harry referenced, “You’ll Be Back,” is sung in the musical by King George III, who happens to be Harry’s ancestor in real life.

The show was also attended by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who enthusiastically stomped his foot after Harry began singing.

“King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke Of Sussex sang a few bars tonight,” Miranda wrote on Twitter after the fact.

King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke Of Sussex sang a few bars tonight #HamiltonLDN 👀 //t.co/fnND9i2RlW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 29, 2018

While the Duchess of Sussex didn’t sing at the performance, she did pose for a photo with her husband and the cast of the show.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd, following tonight’s special gala performance in aid of @Sentebale. Fnd out more about Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by HIV: //t.co/GVrby5bFrO pic.twitter.com/R7O3MbNc43 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018

Markle opted for a Judith and Charles tuxedo dress with matching pumps for the show and pulled her hair back into a casual bun, a style she has worn during many of her previous royal appearances.

The performance marks one of the first times Harry and Markle have been seen in London this summer, as the newlyweds have been spending much of the warmer months on vacation.

In addition to taking in one of the biggest musicals around, the duo has also reportedly visited the Queen at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland.

Activities at Balmoral include walking, picnics, barbecues, hunting horse riding and more, and the estate has been visited so far this year by family members including Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie and Zara and Mike Tindall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool