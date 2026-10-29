Patrick Stewart Dead at 87

Sir Patrick Stewart, TV and movie icon, has passed away. He was 87.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation and X-Men star died on Wednesday from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease complications.

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“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” his reps said on Thursday. “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

His representatives noted the actor, who famously portrayed Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek franchise and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies, “will be remembered for the dignity, compassion and humanity he brought to every role – in his art and life.”

Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ (Credit: CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images)

He became a sci-fi icon as Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Jean-Luc Picard, the wise commander of the USS Enterprise. He reprised the role numerous times over the years, including in Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, and Star Trek: Picard.

As if he hadn’t solidified his status as a geek icon enough, he introduced himself to another generation as the telepathic leader of the X-Men, Professor Charles Xavier (a.k.a. Professor X) in the Marvel superhero group’s 2000 movie. He has reprised that role for several X-Men movies, including the lauded X2 and X-Men: Days of Future Past, as well as the Wolverine spinoff series that includes the acclaimed 2017 flick Logan.

He played an alternate version of the character in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and was set to reprise it once again in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

He’s also known for his work in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Dune (1984), The Prince of Egypt, Ted and the 1999 TNT adaptation of A Christmas Carol. He also voiced the American Dad! character Avery Bullock, the CIA Deputy Director, for 122 episodes.

In the death announcement, reps also included a quote from Stewart’s memoir, Making It So.

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“Like me, Jean-Luc has lived an unusual life that has taken him far beyond the bounds of normal human experience,” Stewart wrote in the 2023 book. “But he is also someone who has remained true to his earthbound roots, for they are what gave him his identity. In the end, he feels the call of home, as do I.”