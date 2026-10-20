Meghan McCain Responds to Joy Behar’s Remarks About Their Ongoing Feud

Meghan McCain seems to be shrugging off Joy Behar’s recent comments about her.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Behar reflected on the conflict with the former The View co-host, citing their January 2021 on-air spat.

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During the incident, Behar told McCain that she didn’t miss her at all, while the former conservative host was on maternity leave. McCain later revealed in multiple interviews that the moment caused her postpartum anxiety to spike, and she broke down crying shortly after.

“I thought, ‘Well, good for you if that’s the worst thing anybody said to you,’” Behar said while recalling the heated exchange. “I wouldn’t say we were having a dinner every night, but we got along fine.”

After the interview went viral, McCain took to X to share her thoughts.

“You guys keep asking me for a response and for real, I’m not fighting with an 84 year old,” she wrote, referring to Behar. “She can say whatever she wants at her stage in life.”



Behar also stated during the interview that she and McCain were never close but were cordial while they co-hosted. Elsewhere in the interview, Behar said that the current group of co-hosts were “very good.”

“They all have a sense of humor,” she noted. “Nobody’s mean over there. Over the years, there’s been a couple of little mean girls.”

Behar didn’t say who the mean girls were. McCain was on The View for nearly four years, from 2017 to 2021.

Since leaving The View, McCain has publicly criticized the show. She previously slammed her former colleagues after Vice President JD Vance visited the Hot Topics table. She referred to the co-hosts as being “s—-y” and felt they couldn’t get through the segment without yelling.