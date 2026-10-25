Meghan Markle’s Brother Issues Apology to Her For Siding With Their Father During Public Family Feuds

Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr is walking back his past comments against her after discovering child sexual abuse material in their father’s former Philippines residence.

Over the years, Thomas Jr publicly criticized his famous sibling, even going so far as to impersonate her in skits about her marriage to Prince Harry. He personally attacked Meghan over the estrangement between her and their father, whom he had been caring for the past four years.

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However, Thomas Jr. is now showing remorse for his actions and has issued an apology to the Duchess of Sussex

“I’m so, so sorry, Meghan,” he said while speaking to The Sun on Sunday. “I now know I have been protecting the wrong person for the past nine years. Having seen what I’ve seen, I believe the man I’ve been defending and caring for is a monster.”

Thomas Jr. then said, “I now know exactly why you don’t talk to him anymore and why you won’t let him meet Harry or his grandchildren. And I’m ashamed that I spent years taking his side when you fell out with him. I know we’re not close, but I can still remember you when you were a baby and looking after you when you were small.”

“So please accept my apology and know that I wish you and your family all the best for the future,” he added.

Thomas Jr. discovered the disturbing material in July while his and Meghan’s father was receiving medical treatment in the US.

“When I found this material, I was horrified,” he stated. “And I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

He also explained, “What I saw made me sick to the stomach — all this stuff was just dumped on me, and I didn’t know what to do. I knew right away it was highly illegal and would land me in jail for a long time if I didn’t get rid of it. I felt betrayed, angry, and disgusted — and realized I had to report him.”

Meghan also broke her silence about the situation, stating her heart was with any children who have been harmed.

“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection,” she shared. “That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

Meghan then addressed the past public speculation about the estranged relationship with her father.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them,” she said.