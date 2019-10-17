Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Correct Instagram Typo That Had Fans Scratching Their Heads

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, shared a quote by Maya Angelou that read, “Each time a women stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.”

Fans instantly began to comment on the fact that the first “women” in the quote should actually read “woman,” with the messages getting so numerous that the post was taken down and replaced with a grammatically correct quote.

“We post inspiring words like these so you can enjoy them, remember them, and share them – all the more reason to ensure they’re accurate. We are reposting because of a typo in the previous quote card,” the caption read. “Apologies for the hiccup, and many thanks to those of you who flagged it for us! We do hope you’ll keep and share these powerful words from Maya Angelou.”

The message was signed, “The Sussex Digital Team,” making it clear that Markle and Harry weren’t the ones behind the typo in the original post.

The repost was met with positive comments from fans, including one person who wrote, “As if I couldn’t love you guys more.”

“Love this! And the fact you guys are willing to say you messed up and fix it instead of deleting and pretending like nothing happened!” commented another, while someone else pointed, out, “The message is same, typo or no. People tend to lose sight of that.”

This is just the latest example of the intense scrutiny and criticism Markle and Harry receive nearly every day, with the couple recently hitting back at the British tabloids with a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, after the publication ran a private letter written by Markle to her father, Thomas Markle.

The Duke of Sussex accompanied the suit with a statement decrying the tabloid treatment of his wife, which he compared to that of his late mother, Princess Diana.

“There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives,” Harry wrote. “Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.”

“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one,” he continued. “Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein