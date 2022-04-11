Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal the One Word They're Trying to Trademark

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly attempting to trademark a word associated with their latest business venture. The Times and the Daily Mail reported that Markle has reportedly applied to trademark the word "archetypes," which is the title of her forthcoming podcast. It was announced this past March that the Duchess of Sussex would be launching her podcast this summer.

In March, Archewell Audio, Markle and Harry's production company, applied to trademark the word "archetypes." Their application addressed that the trademark would potentially cover "downloadable audio recordings and podcasts, all in the fields of cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women." They reportedly applied days after they announced that Markle would be moving forward with her own podcast.

Now, Markle and Harry may face an uphill battle surrounding the "archetypes" trademark. The Times noted that the word is already being used by several companies, which could mean that the couple could deal with legal trouble if their trademark goes through. They also reported that archetype is a well-established word and has been in use in the English language since the 16th century. The Online Etymology Dictionary reports that archetype has derivations from both Latin (archetypum) and Greek (arkhetypon) and denotes a "pattern, model, figure on a seal."

Markle will continue to work with Spotify for her "Archetypes" podcast. She and Harry originally signed an exclusive deal with Spotify in December 2020 to release their own podcast. Aside from a holiday special that they released that same month, they have produced no other content for Spotify. The duchess, now going solo as the podcast's host, will release her new project this summer. Although, an exact release date has not yet been revealed. It will feature "uncensored conversations with women who know how these typecasts shape narratives."

"As we all continue to tackle the misinformation era, Archewell Audio has found it important to work with our partners at Spotify to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety," a spokesperson for Archewell told Deadline about Markle's new podcast. "We are encouraged by ongoing conversations we've had with Spotify on this shared goal and have been working closely with their team as well as their senior leadership-towards policies, practices, and strategies meant to raise creator awareness, minimize the spread of misinformation and support transparency."