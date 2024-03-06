'Twilight' Series Gets Update

It's been more than a decade since the last Twilight film premiered in theaters, and now the franchise is poised to return. Deadline reports that the TV division for Lionsgate — the franchise's producing studio — is shopping around a new Twilight animated series. The outlet notes that this is the same series that was first reported on in 2023.

Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns revealed the plans during a Q&A at the Morgan Stanley media conference. "We're going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series, I think there'll be a lot of interest in that," he said, then going on to note that the company is also working on a new series set in the John Wick universe.

The Twilight Saga film franchise debuted in 2008 with Twilight, based on author Stephenie Meyer's book of the same name. The movie spawned three sequels: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).

The franchise made A-list stars out of Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, and Robert Pattinson, with the Edward Cullen actor sharing his true feelings about the film franchise, back in 2017. Pattison was asked about how he looks back on his time in the Twilight series, and he replied by saying that he had an "amazing" experience. "It's all fond memories," Pattinson told E! News about shooting the films.

"I mean it's almost more fond the further away you get from it," he continued, "It's just such a magical way to spend your 20s." Pattinson added, "I mean it's completely crazy. I still haven't really processed it. I mean I always thought that there'd be more of a fallout — a psychological fallout years later."

