‘9-1-1’ Actor and Partner Expecting a Baby Boy

John Kim, an Australian actor who was cast in the Fox drama 9-1-1, is expecting a baby along with with his girlfriend Amy.

Late last month, the 33-year-old Kim took to Instagram to let his nearly 70,000 followers know that he and Amy were expecting a baby boy in April.

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“In a plot twist no one saw coming, I’ve scored a front-row ticket to fatherhood. Amy and I are overjoyed to announce our little boy, coming April 2027. So far, having a baby is a lot like working in movies… there’s a release date, potential for sequels, etc.,” Kim wrote on Instagram.

Kim, who is also known for a leading role in TNT’s The Librarians, joked about potential names for his son, continuing his Instagram post by adding, “Name suggestions are not welcome. I’m down to Lil’ Kim or John Travolta Kim (Amy is yet to approve). Mum is over the moon, she 100% thought I was unlovable and that the bloodline was ending with me. And yes, he’ll be raised very Korean, 90 hours a week of piano lessons and doing mechanical engineering by his second month on Earth.”

Then, Kim thanked his partner Amy and shared how excited he is to travel on the journey of parenthood with her. Kim added, “I count myself unfathomably lucky to go on this adventure with you, you’re going to be an incredible mother. I can’t wait to see you make John Travolta Kim laugh. I love you.”

In addition to his being cast in 42 episodes of The Librarian and appearing in seasons three through six of 9-1-1, Kim has been cast in several other roles. He’s been seen on screen in Hawaii Five-0, Nancy Drew, Cruel Intentions, NCIS: Los Angeles, and plenty others.

Next year, Kim will appear in a new sci-fi movie, Voltron, which is based on the 1980’s animated TV series of the same name.