Popular ABC Sitcom Getting a Reboot on Rival Network

Fans of the Minnesota State University Screaming Eagles just received good news.

NBC is rebooting the popular ’90s ABC sitcom Coach, which centered around the fictional MSU Screaming Eagles football team and its coaching staff – mainly head coach Hayden Fox, played by Craig T. Nelson.

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Last week, Deadline reported exclusively that NBC is rebooting Coach and they’ve tabbed Modern Family‘s Ty Burrell for the lead role.

One noticeable difference between Burrell and Nelson’s characters is that Burrell, per Deadline, returns home to Minnesota in the series to rebuild his alma mater’s basketball program and reconnect with his community. Nelson’s character and the original version of the show was focused on football.

Coach‘s first run debuted in the winter of 1989 and ran till May 1997. The show was a ratings success, averaging more than 10 million viewers per episode in all but the first and last seasons of the series’ nine season run.

During its run, Coach won two Primetime Emmy Awards: Craig T. Nelson won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Tim Conway won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

In steps Burrell, who has had plenty of success on the small screen. During his Modern Family run (2009 – 2020) as Phil Dunphy, Burrell claimed two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and won five SAG Awards. In its 11 seasons on air, Modern Family won 22 Emmys.

Burrell’s had roles in more than a dozen TV shows other than Modern Family, including Law & Order, The West Wing, Nip/Tuck and several others. His credits on the big screen include Storks, The Incredible Hulk, Black Hawk Down and more.

In addition to starring in the Coach revival, Burrell with serve as one of the executive producers alongside Daniel Libman, Matthew Libman, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment.

Production dates, nor a premiere date have been released.