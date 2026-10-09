Chad Lowe Shares Message About Faith Days After Announcing Daughter Fiona’s Sudden Death at 13

Days after announcing the sudden passing of his 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, Chad Lowe shares a touching message about faith.

In an Instagram Stories post, the actor shared a clip of author Gerry Hussey speaking about grief and spirituality during his 2025 appearance on Olivia Hunt’s On Healing podcast.

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“We both possess the human and the divine,” Hussey explained. “We are connected to everything that is. It just makes sense, and there’s nothing there but peace and love.”

The author further pointed out, “So when we die, where do we go? We return to a state of peace and love.”

The Lowe family issued a statement on Sept. 29 about Fiona’s death. “We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” the statement read.

Fiona’s loved ones described her as a “loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the statement continued. “In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Fiona’s school also emailed parents/guardians a statement about her passing.

“It is with deep sadness that I am calling you to advise you of the death of one of our students,” the email reads. “Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends, and teachers. Counselors are available to meet with students and staff who may need emotional support during this difficult time.”

According to the autopsy report, Fiona was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. on Sept. 29 at a nearby hospital. The manner of death was ruled to be suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.