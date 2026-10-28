‘You’ and ‘Lady Bird’ Actress Welcomes Baby

Marielle Scott, an actress with roles in the popular Netflix series You and the movie Lady Bird, recently welcomed a baby girl into the world along with her husband Ryan Bergara.

Baby girl Mia was born in early October with Bergara announcing the baby’s birth on Instagram with a carousel of 15 pictures of mom, dad, the newborn, and others. The IG post included a simple and exciting caption, “mamma MIA!” The post was shared to Bergara’s more than 700k followers on October 5.

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Scott and Bergara were married in July 2022 in Santa Barbara, California, a little more than a year after Bergara proposed and roughly four years since they began dating. More than 200 guests were in attendance.

New mom Marielle, 35, is a seasoned actress who is recognizable to many. In You, she played the role of Lucy Sprecher across seven episodes during the series’ second season in 2019. For Lady Bird, a movie that earned five Academy Award nominations and critical acclaim, Scott played the role of Shelly Yuhan. The movie made close to $80 million against a $10 million budget.

Other roles include appearances in five episodes of the FX miniseries, A Teacher, an episode of Room 104, roles on TV’s Phine Wine, and movies such as Our Friend, The Argument, and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Scott’s husband, Ryan, 35, is no stranger to the screen either.

Bergara is an internet personality, actor, and entrepreneur. He is the co-created and host of BuzzFeed Unsolved, a web series that investigates unsolved crimes. Bergara also co-founded Watcher Entertainment, which produces online content, mostly centered around crime, paranormal activity and comedy. The new dad has also hosted several shows and appeared in several TV shows and films.

Among the work Bergara’s been cast in are Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Good Half, S.W.A.T and The Rookie.

Both actors’ next role is their most important – parents.