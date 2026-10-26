ABC Star and Fiancée Reveal They’re Expecting

A television personality who’s become a regular on ABC airwaves is expecting a baby along with his fiancée in the early part of next year.

Tyler Cameron, 33, a contestant on season 15 of ABC’s hit dating reality series, The Bachelorette, took to his Instagram account to make the announcement that he and Tate Madden, his fiancée, will be welcoming a baby in March 2027.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cameron posted two pictures of he and Madden, including one with Cameron planting a kiss on Madden’s baby bump, to IG. He included a simple caption, “Baby Cameron coming March 2027.”

The post has been liked nearly a million times in less than one week.

Tyler and Tate were engaged in August after dating since 2022. The proposal took place on a Florida beach. The pair met on the set of Going Home with Tyler Cameron, a reality/documentary renovation series starring Cameron that streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Madden worked on the show when the couple met and began dating.

In addition to The Bachelorette and Going Home with Tyler Cameron, the reality personality has been in front of the camera in several other projects. Cameron was a contestant this year on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, competed on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in 2023, made appearances in Saturday Night Live and another ABC series guest role, Single Parents. Cameron also competed on The Real Dirty Dancing and was in Netflix’s Good on Paper.

Tyler Cameron (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Prior to his reality TV career, Cameron was a college athlete with pro aspirations. He played quarterback for Wake Forest University before finishing his college career at Florida Atlantic University where he moved from quarterback to tight end. After finishing his collegiate career, Cameron briefly spent time with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens during the 2017 offseason. A shoulder injury ended his playing career.