‘No Country for Old Men’ and ‘Magnificent Seven’ Actor Dead at 68: RIP to Matthew Posey

Actor Matthew Posey passed away earlier this month at age 68. His untimely passing was shared by Dallas, Texas’ Ochre House Theater – Pioneers of the Suavant Guarde via their Facebook page.

On October 4, the theater wrote the following: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the passing of our beloved Founder, Artistic Director, Collaborator, Colleague, and most of all, Friend, Matthew Posey. A celebration of life service is being planned.”

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The actor and theater founder’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

Posey was born in Houston, attended high school in Lubbock and graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in Theater.

Not long after graduating, Posey began a lengthy career in both television and film.

Some of his earlier credits were from 1984 where he was cast in the Robert Benton drama, Places in the Heart, and television’s With Intent to Kill. His resume includes roles in more than 20 films. Among his notable big screen roles were playing a store clerk in the 2007 box office hit, No Country for Old Men, a supporting role in Seeking Justice, which starred Nicolas Cage, and as Hank Stoner in 2016’s The Magnificent Seven, a movie which made more than $50 million more than its budget.

Within the TV world, Posey was equally active. Posey had a five-decade run across television that included being cast in some of TVs biggest shows at the time of his appearances. Those shows include but are not limited to, L.A. Law, In the Heat of the Night, Walker, Texas Ranger, In Plain Sight, and Necessary Roughness, in which he played the role of a club owner in the USA Network series.

Posey made national news in 2017 when he was shot in the face outside of a Dallas bar, the result of a random attack. Despite the injury, Posey returned to acting less than two months after being shot.

He’s survived by his partner, Suzanne Thomas.