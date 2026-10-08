Taylor Frankie Paul Reacts to ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Co-Star Layla Taylor’s Comments About Their Friendship

Not long after Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star Layla Taylor made headlines for her comments about their friendship, Taylor Frankie Paul weighed in on the situation.

While speaking to E! News earlier this week, Taylor said she wasn’t sure if her friendship with Paul would ever recover after months of controversy.

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“No,” she said when asked if the friendship could move forward. “I think for me personally, the behaviors in her relationship were hard to watch, and then she started to be hateful towards me and my friends and say some really hurtful things.”

Despite the circumstances, Taylor didn’t seem to have hard feelings towards Paul. “I wish her well,” she added. “But I think, personally, for me and my mental health, I need to take a step back.”

In a TikTok post summarizing Taylor’s conversation with E! News, Paul didn’t hold back in her response to the claims. “I wonder if she knows she can [talk] about other things too?” she wrote in the comment section. “Then again, it was the only clip of her talking that made headlines… can’t blame her.”

The friendship fallout talk comes just weeks after Paul announced her departure from the hit Hulu show.

“My gratitude goes to all the networks that supported me throughout this and gave me the chance to return,” Paul wrote in an Instagram post on September 21. “Some of the girls know what I’ve been through and then turn and collectively pile on with their ‘statements,’ knowing there has been ongoing abuse through the system the last 8 months, on top of what I’ve endured. Almost the entire cast, plus some, going at me…. laughing about my kids is disgusting.”

Paul added, “It’s a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue.”

The reality TV star is currently in a court battle with ex Dakota Mortensen over custody of their 2-year-old son, Ever.