Olivia Rodrigo Speaks out Against Past ‘Invasive’ Dating Speculation While Confirming Relationship Status

Although she is a celebrity, Olivia Rodrigo believes some parts of her life should remain private, including her relationship status.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Driver’s License” hitmaker slammed “really invasive” dating speculation she’s dealt with in recent years.

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“It’s so hard and kind of sad, especially because relationships are supposed to be something private,” she explained. “Sometimes you’re out with a guy who’s not your boyfriend, and suddenly the internet is like, ‘They’re married, blah, blah, blah.”

The singer-songwriter went on to walk back her comment. “I understand that that’s sort of part of the … you know what? No,” she said. “It actually really sucks, and it feels really invasive. It feels like you’re being stalked and then judged for pictures.”

Being romantically linked to finance associate Julian Croonenberghs and Geese Cameron Winter in recent months, Rodrigo confirmed her relationship status.

“Like I said, I’m single,” she declared. “I don’t have a boyfriend, and to be stalked outside of your home, and then these pictures are being used as evidence that you’re a bad person, it’s just the craziest thing.”

She went on to add, “But I know who I am, and I know what my values are, and I try to just hold on to it at the end of the day. I wish that I could be 23 years old and experience life normally.”

Rodrigo previously had a long-term relationship with British actor Louis Partridge from 2023 to 2025.