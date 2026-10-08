‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ and ‘Labyrinth’ Figure Dies After ‘Short Illness’: John Grover Was 87

Longtime British film editor John Grover died in late September at age 87.

Grover’s son, Tim, disclosed his father’s passing to The Hollywood Reporter, stating that the director died at his home in Buckinghamshire, England, following a short illness.

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The specifics of Grover’s illness have not been made public.

As a film editor, Grover’s career lasted more than four decades, and he was attached to a number of prominent films, such as Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, which was nominated for four Academy Awards (winning one), and Jim Henson’s Labyrinth.

In addition to those movies, Grover worked on six Bond films, three of which he edited: For Your Eyes Only, The Living Daylights, and License to Kill. He assisted with three other Bond movies, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker and Octopussy.

Grover was formerly vice chairman of the British Film Editors, and the group paid tribute to him in an Instagram post after his death.

BFE’s post noted, in part, “John’s gentle and warm presence will be missed by all Board members. We extend condolences to his family, and all those who knew him.”

Some of Grover’s additional editorial credits include Doctor Zhivago, The Executioner, The Wild Geese, and The Blue Bird. The Wild Geese starred Roger Moore, a longtime Bond actor who had familiarity with Grover.

His early career included an uncredited assistant editing role in 1963’s The Haunting.

Grover is survived by his wife, Jenny, his daughter, Camilla, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.