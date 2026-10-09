Country Music Artist Left Crying After CMA Awards Snub

Country music star Alexandra Kay is none too pleased with the CMA Awards committee after hearing that she did not receive any nominations this year.

When the award nominations were announced in September, Kay took to her social media to express her frustrations with being left out of the list of nominees. Kay admitted that she didn’t necessarily expect to hear her name among the nominees, but the realization that she wasn’t up for an award still left her feeling disappointed.

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“I just found out that I didn’t get nominated for a CMA Award,” Kay began. “… I worked my a** off for every single chart position.” Kay’s single “Straight For The Heart,” reached spot 26 on the country chart over the last year.

Kay later added, “When they called me a few weeks ago and told me, ‘We’re done. We’re not pushing the song anymore. It’s not moving up the chart anymore,’ I was devastated.”

The 35-year-old musician has released two studio albums including 2025’s, Second Wind, which included “Straight For The Heart.” She signed to BBR Music Group in February ‘25.

For Kay, learning that she wasn’t nominated brought upon similar feelings to when she was told they’d no longer be promoting her song. “I had pretty much the same day I had yesterday, when I found out I didn’t get nominated,” Kay recalled.

Despite her disappointment, the artist doesn’t plan to sit and dwell on the negative.

“It’s not about how many times you fall. It’s about how many times you get up,” said Kay. “ It’s about how quickly your response is. Successful people, resilient people, they don’t have fewer problems. They just have a quicker recovery time.”

That quick recovery time has been apparent this fall as Kay has kept busy touring. She still has five tour dates left this month, including a performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on Sunday, Oct. 11. Kay’s slated to tour through November, then has one date in December before taking a break from the road until next March.